Corpus Christi woman gets furniture refund after KRIS 6 News brings her concerns to furniture store

A Corpus Christi woman who paid nearly $700 in cash for a loveseat that wasn't delivered due to the supplier being backed up, has finally received her refund after reaching out to KRIS 6 News for help.

Maria Garcia paid $675.47 in cash at Bel Furniture on December 15 for a loveseat, using Christmas money she had saved specifically to avoid making financing the purchase.

"I paid cash because I saved all the money we got for Christmas to pay for it because I didn't want to have payments," Garcia said.

When the furniture didn't arrive in a timely manner, Garcia requested a refund.

"I told her if you're not going to deliver the furniture, I want a refund," Garcia said.

Bel Furniture told Garcia they didn't have the cash on hand for such a large transaction and promised her a cashier's check within two weeks at the beginning of January. However, those two weeks passed without Garcia receiving her refund.

"She said that she was going to have to wait until the manager would get the cashier check. And not to go back. They would call back. And they haven't," Garcia said.

When KRIS6 News contacted Bel Furniture for their side of the story, District Manager Amy McKain explained the delay.

"She purchased an Ashley product which is merchandise that we don't carry on hand. And it has to get special ordered. And unfortunately Ashley is backed up on their product coming into our stores," McKain said.

McKain said when Garcia canceled her order and requested a refund, the request was immediately processed, but it took longer than expected.

"Unfortunately it's a little slow sometimes. But we do want to take care of our customers and not have anything like that happen. We understand it's their hard earned money," McKain said.

McKain told me Garcia's refund check arrived on Saturday, February 8, and the company left Garcia a voicemail to notify her.

The district manager said the company never wants a customer to feel this way and apologized for the delay.

