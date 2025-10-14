Corpus Christi woman back in custody, faces over 20 charges in alleged elder exploitation scheme

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Moraima Annette Montano, 54, is back in custody at the Nueces County Jail facing more than 20 criminal charges after a Nueces County Grand Jury handed down multiple indictments in May 2025. The charges relate to alleged financial exploitation of elderly and disabled individuals at unlicensed group homes she operated in Corpus Christi.

According to jail records, Montano was arrested on September 9, 2025, and is being held without bond on the majority of charges. The arrest comes after she was initially taken into custody in December 2024 on similar allegations.

Extensive List of Charges

The charges stem from alleged crimes committed between November 2019 and February 24, 2025 at multiple locations in Corpus Christi. Montano is charged with:

5 counts of Exploitation of Child/Elderly/Disabled (Third Degree Felony)

10 counts of Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (State Jail Felony)

6 counts of Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly (State Jail Felony)

2 counts of Forgery Financial Instrument (State Jail Felony)

1 count of Fraud Use/Possession of Identifying Information

1 count of Financial Abuse of Elderly ($30,000-$150,000)

1 count of Misapplication of Fiduciary/Financial Property ($30,000-$150,000 Enhanced) (Second Degree Felony)

1 count of Operating a Boarding House Without County/Municipal Permit (Class B Misdemeanor)

According to the grand jury indictments and complaint obtained by KRIS 6 News, Montano allegedly exploited five elderly individuals through various schemes involving unauthorized withdrawals from bank accounts, fraudulent use of debit cards, forged checks, and misuse of government stimulus payments.

Financial Abuse Case (September 2021 - February 2025)

The most serious charge alleges Montano misappropriated between $30,000 and $150,000 from five elderly individuals by withdrawing money from their bank accounts without consent. The indictment also alleges she intentionally or knowingly failed to use the victims' income, money, and assets for necessities required for their support and maintenance.

Debit Card Exploitation (July - September 2024)

One victim was allegedly exploited through multiple unauthorized debit card transactions between July 27 and September 24, 2024. According to court documents, Montano withdrew money from the victim's bank account for her personal benefit and made purchases at restaurants, department stores, and for utility payments.

Forged Check Scheme (September 2024)

In one case, Montano allegedly deposited a forged check into a victim's Rally Credit Union checking account with intent to defraud. The victim had left Montano's group home approximately two months earlier. When the victim's apartment lease was terminated, a refund check for $1,428.06 was mailed to Montano's group home address on Ridgeview Drive.

Forged Checks from Frost Bank Account (April - September 2024)

Another victim had at least three checks allegedly forged from their Frost Bank account without consent, including checks made payable to Unique Living, LLC for $1,300 and $1,200, and to Bright Star Real Estate for $2,925.

On September 13, 2024, when Montano arrived at Frost Bank with a personal check made payable to herself for $3,000, bank employees contacted the victim, who told them Montano was "stealing his money" and instructed them not to process the check. Frost Bank employees reported noticing inconsistencies in the victim's account, noting that signatures on checks were never consistent. The bank filed a report with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services – Adult Protective Services on August 6, 2024.

Government Stimulus Payment Exploitation (May 2020 - January 2021)

One of the earlier alleged incidents involves Montano exploiting an elderly person by using government stimulus payments without consent during the period from May 28, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

Additional Credit Card Abuse (March - October 2023)

Six separate indictments allege Montano used a debit card associated with another victim's Frost Bank account without effective consent on various dates between March 27, 2023 and October 30, 2023.

The charges were filed following an investigation by the Texas Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU), working in cooperation with local law enforcement and financial institutions.

During the investigation, multiple financial institutions reported suspicious activity on victims' accounts. Rally Credit Union and Star Financial Credit Union provided investigators with bank records and surveillance footage showing Montano making withdrawals using different debit cards and making purchases at various retail locations.

When investigators searched Montano's purse with consent in October 2024, they found one victim's debit card along with multiple receipts from transactions made throughout the region, including purchases at restaurants, stores, and other locations.

Unlicensed Group Home Operations

In addition to financial exploitation charges, Montano faces a misdemeanor charge for operating a boarding home at 7001 Keystone Drive, Corpus Christi, without proper permits.

On October 18, 2024, Corpus Christi Fire Department Assistant Chief Randy Paige informed investigators that the City of Corpus Christi requires a permit for individuals who run foster homes or group homes.

On October 24, 2024, Fire Department Lead Inspector David Martinez conducted a reinspection of 7001 Keystone Drive and informed Montano the home would need to be permitted as a group home due to five individuals potentially residing there. Montano told Martinez she was the landlord and that the home was owned by Bright Star Real Estate.

On November 5, 2024, the City of Corpus Christi confirmed the residence did not have a group home permit or any other business-related permit.

Current Status and Bond Information

Montano is currently held at the Nueces County Jail. She was booked on September 9, 2025, at 9:06 PM by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

While most charges list bond status as "WITHOUT," indicating no bond has been set, several charges from earlier in 2025 have set bail amounts totaling approximately $82,000.

