Corpus Christi West Side legend Ronald 'Pointy Boots' Mathis laid to rest at state veterans cemetery

Corpus Christi West Side legend Ronald "Pointy Boots" Mathis was laid to rest today.

Family and friends gathered at Calvary Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes. Dozens of communitymembers dressed in yellow to honor his memory.

Those who knew Mathis best say his genuine personality and unique style left a lasting mark on the city.

"Soon as you meet him you knew he was a genuine person, genuine heart, he’s never met a stranger andhe’s always going to put a smile on your face regardless of the issue going on at the time," Jimmy Dennissaid.

"He rode his bicycle with a colorful suit, his big hat, his pointy boots, he didn’t have a problem with beingdifferent. His difference made a difference," Pastor Charles Richardson said.

After the funeral service, Mathis was buried at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

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