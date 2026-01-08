NUECES COUNTY, Texas — What happens when something described as temporary begins to look permanent?

That question surfaced at City Hall as Corpus Christi leaders consider expanding groundwater pumping along the Nueces River.

The city already operates about 20 groundwater wells in the area, pumping 24 million gallons a day from the Evangeline Aquifer, and is now seeking to purchase additional groundwater rights on private land, including thousands of acres owned by the Ed Rachal Foundation, as officials cite worsening drought conditions.

Corpus Christi weighs expanding groundwater wells as neighbors question ‘temporary’ plans

Residents living near the city’s existing wells say they were previously assured the pumping would be temporary and that no new wells were planned. Those assurances, they argue, are now being undermined.

“You can’t go and say one thing, then do something different,” said District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu. “That’s why the surrounding communities don’t trust the city of Corpus Christi — because we say one thing, then do another.”

Cantu points to several public meetings where City Manager Peter Zanoni told residents the wells were only temporary and that no new wells were planned.

City officials defend the proposal as a response to limited rainfall and looming water curtailments. Zanoni said time and weather are not on the city’s side.“There are only two more chances of significant rain, with curtailment looming, we have to do whatever we can to bring more water into the system.”

Cantu says drawing that water from the area is not the right move, saying ranchers and homeowners depend on it.

City leaders say the goal is to avoid a level one water emergency slated for November. Zanoni emphasized the city must act for the greater good of the entire community. "Yes, we're concerned about backlash, but we also have to focus on the seven counties and 500-thousand people in our region."

