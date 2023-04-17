Watch Now
Corpus Christi Water looking for potential hires at upcoming job fair

Posted at 7:09 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 20:09:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for a job, Corpus Christi Water is looking to hire for various entry-level positions.

The company will be hosting on job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Choke Canyon Conference Center off of Holly Road.

Available positions include technicians, planners, communications and foreman's, with many entry-level positions not requiring experience.

Interviews will be held on site and conditional offers of employment may be made based on pre-employment screening. Those interested in applying need to bring proof of education, a social security card, a work card and picture identification, as well as a resume or proof of work history.

