Corpus Christi Water gives update on possible stage 3 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City leaders heard a pretty gloomy assessment of our water situation and possible stage 3 water restrictions.

Drew Molly, Corpus Christi Water's Chief Operating Officer, told council members the clock is ticking towards the middle of August. Molly says information from the National Weather Service indicated that's when we'll hit 20% of the combined capacity of lake reservoirs. That would trigger stage 3 water restrictions.

One of the restrictions under stage 3 would be a ban on outdoor watering. Molly added that we would need 15 to 20 inches of rain in a short period to avoid stage 3 restrictions.

“The National Weather Service, who we talk to a lot, continues to tell us that the outlook does not look all that great for us," Molly said.

The reason for that is our current weather conditions. Molly told council that this past may was considered the warmest and driest month on record —making the need for rain even greater. Our last significant rain event was August 2022.

“We don’t want flash flooding and those kinds of things that can put people’s lives in danger or at risk," Molly said. "But we certainly need an intense rain event to help us eliminate the drought contingencies that we’re having to employ right now.”

Molly concluded by saying he and his team will present an update to their Drought Contingency Plan to the council next month.

