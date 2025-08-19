Corpus Christi unveils new city logo featuring updated Harbor Bridge and improved graphic elements

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents will notice a change in official city documents as officials revealed an updated city seal during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The refreshed logo incorporates the new Harbor Bridge, features an updated Mirador, and includes several graphic improvements designed to enhance legibility.

City of Corpus Christi

The City of Corpus Christi has maintained an official seal since its 100th anniversary in 1952, when Mary Lynn Humble, a W.B. Ray High School student, won a design contest for the original logo.

The previous version of the seal was created in 2002 for the city's 150th anniversary and had been in use for 23 years.

