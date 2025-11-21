Corpus Christi transit authority receives $46.28 million for new maintenance facility upgrade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority received $46.28 million in federal funding to replace its aging maintenance facility, part of approximately $2 billion in grants announced by the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday.

The new facility will provide modern working bays for fleet maintenance and repairs, spaces for parts and receiving, electronics work, and facilities upkeep. The facility will also support the workforce through safe, climate-controlled environments and training areas.

"This investment will streamline our operations, provide a safe working environment for our maintenance employees, and bolster the reliability of our transportation network," Majchszak said.

U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud supported CCRTA's grant application and applauded the organization for receiving federal funding. Cloud also supported CCRTA's funding for new low-emission buses.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank all political and community stakeholders who supported CCRTA's critical need for a new maintenance facility," Granado said.

"We are deeply grateful to Congressman Michael Cloud for championing the funding that allows CCRTA to advance a new, resilient maintenance facility that will fortify essential transit services across our 850-square-mile service area," Allison said.

Majchszak added that CCRTA also extends its appreciation to U.S. Senator John Cornyn, U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, and the many state, local, and community leaders who have consistently supported the agency's efforts to secure critical infrastructure funding for the Coastal Bend.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!