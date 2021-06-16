Corpus Christi to start boat basin dredging at the Marina and Mcgee Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Boaters out there experiencing issues in the Marina should look forward to smoother sailing ahead.

Tuesday June 15, 2021 the Corpus Christi city council awarded a construction contract to handle boat basin dredging and McGee Beach breakwater repairs. They've hired Fort Worth-based company Cayo, LLC.

"This is an important investment to maintain our Marina and our beaches," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said in a press release. "Protecting and maintaining our natural assets is an important investment for our city’s future."

The project will cost $5.7 million, and is expected to start this month. In total, the city anticipates the project will take eight months.

The Marina breakwater was initially constructed in the 1920's, and the concrete cap was added in 1946. The breakwater’s concrete cap was re-built in 1981 and is currently experiencing severe structural degradation due to "age and environmental exposure."

Funding will be sourced from the FY 2021 Seawall CIP. The project will make improvements to the breakwater and address shoaling within the Marina that has been restricting navigation.