Corpus Christi to dedicate new helicopter monument honoring military veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will unveil a new helicopter monument at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park this Thursday, honoring the service and sacrifice of military veterans.

The dedication ceremony will take place on February 5 at 10 a.m. at the park located at 222 South Shoreline Boulevard.

The centerpiece is a United States Army Bell Huey Helicopter mounted on a 15-foot-high steel pedestal in the park's southeast section. The monument is surrounded by a new 8,200-square-foot path made of concrete pavers.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo will attend the ceremony along with City Manager Peter Zanoni, District 1 Councilman Everett Roy, Nueces County Commissioner Mike Pusley, and community leader Mike Scott.

The helicopter monument adds to the existing veterans memorial park, providing another tribute to those who served in the military.

