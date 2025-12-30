Corpus Christi to activate warming centers for cold weather

Corpus Christi is preparing for cold weather conditions with overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low 40s Monday night, prompting city officials to activate warming centers and coordinate community support services.

Colder temperatures are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with lows in the upper 30s.

The city of Corpus Christi has created a service plan in preparation for the chilly temperatures.

DAYTIME WARMING CENTERS

The city will open the following facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche Street

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Ben F. McDonald Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive

Owen R. Hopkins Library, 3202 Mckinzie Road

RTA

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from the warming centers for individuals in need.

OVERNIGHT SHELTER ARRANGEMENTS

Good Samaritan Ministries, 902 Nueces Bay Boulevard will accept individual unless they have been previously banned.

Salvation Army Shelter, 1804 Buford Street, is open and following its standard schedule

DAYTIME SHELTER

Mother Teresa Day Shelter, 513 Sam Rankin Avenue, open Monday through Friday, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Shelter clients are being informed of available overnight cold weather resources.

PET SAFETY

City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services reminds residents to take appropriate precautions for pets during cold weather conditions.

If pets must remain outdoors, owners should provide a covered, weatherproof shelter elevated from the ground with the entrance facing away from the wind.

Blankets or towels should be provided to keep pets warm, and fresh food and water must always be available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!