Corpus Christi teen selling bottled water goes viral, raises over $1400 in cash

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Tuesday was a busy day for 15-year-old Paul Kane Maldonado.

The Ray High School student spent the start of his summer vacation selling bottled water at the corner of Port Avenue and Arlington Drive in order to raise money to take his girlfriend on a date.

Paul's mom posted a photo of the teen at the street corner holding a sign, "selling water to take my shorty on a date." The photo on social media quickly went viral.

Many people throughout the city of Corpus Christi showed an amazing outpour of support for Paul Kane Maldonado.

"I'd be one proud mama. He sounds like a good kid. Hope he made a positive influence on others watching. These boys could all learn something from him," stated Kimberly Nicole via Facebook.

"You raised him right! Awesome job, and good luck on the job opportunities! I love seeing young people work hard to earn that money," stated another Facebook user, Erika Cruz.

Other members of the community surprised Maldonado with several job offers, a free haircut from Headliner Barber Lounge so he can look fresh on his date, and even two pairs of new Crocs from the Crocs store at La Palmera.

"This is our son. He could of easily asked for money, but he refused it. He said he wants to make his own. He does work with his uncles from time to time when they need extra help. So he came up with an idea to get some waters, an ice chest, ice, and post up down the street from our home," said Paul's mom, Mel.

Paul said what started as a joke among a family group chat helped him raise over $1,400 and learn an important life lesson about being self-reliant and having responsibilities.