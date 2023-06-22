Corpus Christi teen hopes to spread joy in the community with her rock snake

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Have you ever heard of a rock snake?

Well, it's a new TikTok trend, and it's come here to the Coastal Bend.

Raelynn Guerrero, a local teen, was inspired when she saw other kids on social media build their own rock snakes.

For those who do not know how to build a rock snake, all you have to do is paint a rock and add it to the line Raelynn started.

She even named the rock snake Slimy in honor of her real-life childhood snake and hopes Slimy will bring joy to the community.

Slimy, the rock snake, is currently on the corner of Grand Junction Drive and Wapentate Drive. Raelynn hopes it will grow half a mile and you can help her reach her goal!

All you have to do is paint a rock, go to the corner of Grand Junction and Wapentate, and add it to the others.

Raelynn and her family have started an Instagram account to update the community on Slimy's growth. You can follow her on Instagram @slimy_the_rocksnake.

