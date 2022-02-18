Corpus Christi teen donates teddy bears to local non-profit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children's Advocacy Center Of The Coastal Bend received a big donation this week. Just how big? 15-year-old Kaylie Kelley donated around 750 teddy bears to the non-profit.

The Flour Bluff High School freshman raised all those toys through teddy drives she organized over the last month. So what inspired Kaylie to give back?

"I wanted to do something productive I guess. And so I talked to my mom and she told me the Children's Advocacy Center is always accepting donations," she told us.

Kaylie came up with the teddy bear drive idea and then met with her school counselor to develop a plan of action. She went on to speak at City Hall, the Flour Bluff School Board Meeting, and designed flyers as well as donation boxes for her drives.