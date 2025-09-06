Corpus Christi students pray for victims of Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. Pius X Catholic School in Corpus Christi is choosing faith over fear as they pray for the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis where 2 were killed and 17 were injured.

Friday morning, St. Pius X Catholic School Principal Beth Hinojosa took her students to pray the rosary.

"When this happened last week, it brought fear into our families, um, and we cannot let evil win," Hinojosa said.

The prayer service came in response to a call for unity from Catholic leadership in Minnesota.

"So when the, the archdiocese of Minnesota called for unity and solidarity, our Catholic schools here in Corpus Christi came together and asked that we join all together," Hinojosa said.

Young students, parents and staff united in prayer for those affected by the tragedy.

"Right now, is especially important that we ask all of Corpus Christi to come together to pray to end violence against all children and um just pray for the annunciation school and their whole community," Hinojosa said.

Father James Keller said the power of prayer helps during this difficult time.

"A rosary in your right hand is your lifeline to God no matter what where you find yourself, if you're doing well that's beautiful, but if you're in great pain and suffering like many of the people in Minnesota, you can always reach for the lifeline," Keller said.

St. Pius X Catholic School is only one of many Catholic schools across the nation to join in prayer to honor the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting.