Corpus Christi small businesses could soon see boost through new city programs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small businesses are the backbone of Corpus Christi and a new initiative could soon give them an extra boost.

City leaders have approved more than $1.1 million of Type B Corporation funding for eight small business assistance programs. The programs would connect local businesses with job training, mentorship, technical and financial support, and internship opportunities.

Marlene Pineda, owner of All Good Fitness, said the program could be a game changer for her family-run gym.

“There are some things that could potentially help us and generate more revenue,” Pineda said.

Her family has been in the fitness industry for more than 20 years, and she said access to additional resources could allow her business to enhance operations, upgrade equipment and improve the gym experience for members.

The programs to provide resources include:



LiftFund Interest Buy-Down Program, $75,000 - The core goal is to ensure every business has equitable access to the financial tools and resources necessary to succeed.

The Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), $99,225- Through personalized mentoring and comprehensive training, SCORE helps business owners start, grow, and thrive.

Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Internship Program, $199,500- The program allows interns to work during semester breaks; designed to promote business continuity and improve intern retention.

Del Mar College Small Business Internship Program, $150,000- The program offers dual value: students benefit from paid, real-world experience that aligns with their career goals, while small businesses receive affordable staffing that contributes to their growth and the creation of new jobs in the community.

APEX Accelerator, $160,000- Supports the transition of a part-time Procurement Specialist to a full-time role, enhancing the capacity and effectiveness of business support services.

Contract Resource Center, $150,000- The CRC Program is designed to prepare and connect small businesses with multi-year construction projects, helping them build the capacity and readiness needed to compete effectively in the commercial sector.

The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Del Mar College Internship Programs will benefit business owners like Nick Gignac, owner of Gignac Architects. He tells KRIS 6 News the pipeline could help solve a longtime challenge for his firm.

“If we’re able to get a better connection with students who are studying in the industry and be connected with them through this program and hopefully kids who are interested in staying around, that would be greatly beneficial,” Gignac said.

City officials note that more than 97% of businesses in Corpus Christi qualify as small businesses. The proposed programs also aim to assist women, minority and veteran-owned businesses, as well as entrepreneurs facing financial barriers.

Small businesses could receive assistance from the above programs under the newly approved funding, starting in January 2026.

