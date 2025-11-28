Corpus Christi sees lighter Thanksgiving travel than expected with only 1% increase at airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Thanksgiving travel typically means packed airports and crowded roads—but in Corpus Christi, both have been quieter than expected.

"For us, we're seeing about a one-percent increase here at the airport," Richard McCurley, Aviation Director, said.

He added the state of the economy is high, so fewer people are flying right now.

But out on the roads, DPS says drivers are still heading out early.

"I was on the road at six this morning, watching the traffic build as more and more people got out on the road," Sgt. Mallory said.

He says Highway 77 and I-37 will be the busiest routes through the weekend and reminds drivers to watch their speed, avoid distractions, and wear a seatbelt.

And while everyone has a different reason for traveling — whether it's family or a holiday love story — Cole had some advice for anyone flying in or out of CCIA.

"Come to Corpus, obviously. It's a short line and no," Cole Williamson, Traveler, said.

Experts say the real rush will most likely be on Sunday, when travelers head back home—so they recommend planning for longer lines and heavier traffic then.

