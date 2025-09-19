CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is searching for its next film and music commissioner as the Texas film industry experiences unprecedented growth, bolstered by Senate Bill 22's massive investment in state film incentives.

Corpus Christi seeks new film & music commissioner amid industry boom

The position became available after Lydia Garza, the city's first film and music commissioner, announced her departure to return full-time to her talent agency.

"After an incredible season serving as Film & Music Commissioner for Visit Corpus Christi, I will be returning to my talent agency full-time this fall to meet the growing demand from our clients and partners," Garza said.

"This decision comes after much reflection. ... I'm deeply grateful to the Visit Corpus Christi team, our amazing local artists, and industry partners for their support. I'm excited to continue championing Corpus Christi's creative community in new ways!" Garza said.

America Segura, director of communications at Visit Corpus Christi, praised Garza's foundational work.

"She did great work at laying the foundation for the film and music commission and has positioned us in such a way to look for the next leader who will take us to the next step," Segura said.

The timing coincides with Senate Bill 22's recent increase in funding for the state's film incentive program, allocating $500 million every two years for the next 10 years. The goal is to make Texas more competitive against other states and bring additional revenue to cities like Corpus Christi.

The economic impact extends throughout the local community, according to Segura.

"They are staying in our hotels," Segura said.

Those hotel stays generate spending at local restaurants, businesses and attractions.

"And then you also have them spending money though catering, some of our local small businesses, food, beverages. That money is staying here and enhancing the quality of life for locals," Segura said.

The next commissioner will need comprehensive knowledge of Corpus Christi's assets and the ability to effectively pitch the city to location managers.

"We have great landscapes, we have great buildings that can be showcased," Segura said.

"They help with scouting, they help with scouting locations," Segura said.

The film activity isn't limited to major productions. Shows and smaller projects are increasingly choosing Corpus Christi as their location. HGTV recently completed shooting with local realtors.

"Talking about the housing market here because it is very specific to some of the houses being showcased on Padre Island so that's an exciting project that will be debuting late on in the year or early next," Segura said.

And speaking of keeping the film momentum alive, the city will also host a free screening of "The Love Letters of Ulysses S Grant" at the Art Museum of South Texas on Friday, October 3 at 6:30 pm.

Those interested in applying for the film and music commissioner position can visit www.visitcorpuschristi.com.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

