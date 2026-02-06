Corpus Christi school bomb threat leads to student dismissal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a bomb threat at Premier High School in the 5100 block of Kostoryz Rd. on Friday morning, prompting the dismissal of students for the rest of the day.

The Corpus Christi Police Department received the threat at 8:17 a.m. and immediately dispatched officers to the school to assess and secure the campus. As of Friday morning, no suspicious objects have been discovered during the ongoing investigation.

Premier High School officials dismissed all students for safety precautions while police continue their security sweep of the facility.

Police said they suspect the incident is a hoax because multiple similar calls were received across Texas today. The coordinated nature of the threats suggests they may be part of a broader pattern targeting schools across the state.

The investigation remains active, and authorities will provide updates as more information becomes available.

