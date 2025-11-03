Corpus Christi RTA offers free rides to voting centers on Election Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to and from voting centers on Tuesday, Election Day.

Riders do not need to show voter registration or identification to use the service. Passengers simply need to tell the bus driver their desired voting location.

"CCRTA is committed to ensuring that transportation is never a barrier to voting by providing safe, clean, and accessible service to the polls," Majchszak said.

The free ride program aims to ensure all eligible voters have access to transportation to cast their ballots, regardless of their economic situation or access to personal vehicles.

For more information about RTA routes and schedules, voters can contact the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority directly.

