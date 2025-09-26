Corpus Christi restaurants step up to hire workers after Razzoo's Cajun Cafe closes suddenly

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than a dozen former employees of Razzoo's Cajun Café in Corpus Christi faced an uncertain future when the restaurant shut its doors without warning Monday, leaving workers suddenly unemployed.

Days later, the tone has shifted from shock to relief as two local businesses stepped in to offer jobs to the displaced workers.

Ginger Café and Panjo's Pizza Parlor have opened their doors to former Razzoo's employees, providing immediate employment opportunities during a challenging economic time.

"Don't stress — you got a job. Don't stress," Scott Rowland, the general manager of Ginger Cafe said.

Rowland, general manager of Ginger Café, made that simple promise a reality for several workers. His restaurant is actively hiring those affected by the closure and even offering additional job opportunities through their network if they run out of space.

"If I can't have a place for you, I will find a place for you," Rowland said.

Katlynn Garrett, general manager of Panjo's Pizza Parlor, said the sudden closure particularly troubled her given the timing.

"How they went about closing and not letting their employees know ahead of time that kind of hurt my feelings because especially getting closer to the holidays, you know, people are already struggling in this economy so you add that on top of it and it's just it wasn't very fair," Garrett said.

Garrett knew her business had to act, not only for former Razzoo's workers but for anyone seeking employment.

"We'll give anybody a chance so if you're looking for a job come in," Garrett said.

Both managers emphasized that small acts of support make a significant difference in a tough economy and pledged to continue helping their community.

"We survive on what's local here.. the people the tourism and if we don't step up and help out than people won't come in to us. We have to care so people care about us," Rowland said.

