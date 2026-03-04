CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi City Council has approved new food establishment fees, including a reinspection cost that will rise 300% — but at least one local restaurant owner says the increase is about keeping food safe and businesses accountable.

City council documents show the reinspection fee will increase from $50 to $200. The city adopted the maximum allowable fees under state law to recover the cost of administering the program. The new fees took effect March 2.

: Corpus Christi restaurant inspection fees rise 300%, but one owner says it's necessary

Matthew De Shields, owner of The Bar-B-Q Man Restaurant and Catering and chair of the Coastal Bend Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, wrote a letter thanking Dr. Anita Kurian and the health department for working with local restaurants on the change.

"So they raised the fees to the maximum. And whenever that came out we said hey we need to sit down and look this over because it's not feasible for restaurants," De Shields said.

After sitting down with the health department and reviewing Senate Bill 1008, restaurant owners learned the law was designed to streamline how fees are charged. Council records show the bill limits what local governments can charge and eliminates certain penalty and late fees while allowing reinspection fees.

"Senate Bill 1008 came out and eliminated the double fees. So now you're only paying the one bill to the state," De Shields said.

Annual permit fees will also see small increases depending on the number of employees, but De Shields says most restaurants won't feel a major impact unless they continue to fail inspections.

"The health and safety of the public is being taken seriously," De Shields said.

About a dozen restaurant owners, including major businesses across town like Doc's Seafood and Brewster Street, met with Dr. Kurian to help shape the final decision.

"Kinda came to an agreement like hey, this will work," De Shields said.

De Shields says the health department and restaurants need to work together to keep the community safe and well fed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!