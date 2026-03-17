Corpus Christi residents are buying rain barrels at a rapidly increasing rate, according to Corpus Christi Water.

From March 2 through March 6, neighbors bought 55 barrels. The following week — March 9 through March 13 — that number jumped to 125 purchases, more than double.

The trend has been building throughout the year. 40 barrels were sold in January, 96 in February, and 1,196 barrels were sold last year overall.

Corpus Christi residents snatch up rain barrels as demand more than doubles in a week

I saw the demand firsthand at City Hall, where residents were picking up barrels — including Annaville resident Destiny Cavazos, who bought two.

"We'll have some extra water, you know, to water our plants or whatever else we need, need it for, so hopefully we can catch them the next time we get a little storm," Cavazos said.

The city sells the barrels for $47 plus tax and is limiting sales to two barrels per household, while supplies last.

For more information on the City of Corpus Christi's rain barrel program, click here.

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