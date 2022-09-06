Corpus Christi residents learning to conserve water through restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — By now Corpus Christi residents are used to limiting their watering to once a week. That wasn’t always the case for Flour Bluff resident Kristina Nelson who found it challenging to limit her watering because she had just redone landscaping on her lawn back in May.

Nelson had also just laid out fresh sod on her lawn, the restrictions coming not too long after in June.

“We’ve invested a lot of money into our yard and landscaping to make sure it’s nice and we want to maintain that. Also being respectful of the environment, respectful of water restrictions,” Nelson said.

When restrictions are lifted she said she will water her lawn more often, but she is learning to limit her watering.

“We want to make sure we don’t overwater but also want to be able to care for our lawn and make sure it’s in good condition,” Nelson said.

Kings Crossing resident Tim Dowling used to water his lawn twice a week, but is now watering his lawn once a week because of the restrictions. He said when the restrictions are lifted, he will go back to watering twice a week.

“It kind of reminded me that we’re heavily dependent on a pretty restricted source of water and if we don’t take care of it, then it won’t be there,” Dowling said.

Roxie Pranglin lives just across the street from Dowling and said because of past droughts, she’s accustomed to the restrictions.

“Before the drought we would water typically the same kind of restrictions, once a week, but we would do then another day during the week of just the flower beds,” she said.

She said through the drought restrictions, she learned how to be more responsible with her water conservation both inside and outside her home.

“We understand that that’s an obligation that we have to the community and to everyone,” Pranglin said.

