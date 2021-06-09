Corpus Christi Pride Pet Paw-rade organizers seek volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends, allies, and supporters of PRIDE 2021 are invited to volunteer at the Pet Paw-rade this Saturday.

"We will need some volunteers to help with this event and I'm hoping you will be available to assist," says a post from Pride Corpus Christi.

Here is what they need help with:

Parade Guides (4) - lead walkers and pets along parade route ensuring everyone stays on the sidewalk and does not get on the street. Assists with crossing Lipes Boulevard at two locations during the Paw-rade (1) from IWBS convent across to Crossgate Park and (2) from Solstice Senior Living to St. Paul United Church of Christ.

Hot Dog Distribution (2) - Wear protective gloves and hand out Wienerschnitzel hot dogs and condiments to attendees.

Recycling/Trash (2) - Direct attendees to trash cans and recycling units at St. Paul United Church of Christ and along parade route

General duties (2) - assist ICA radio station with needs during live remotes, assist bounce house operator, assist St. Paul Pastor Dana with any needs.

Interested volunteers are asked to message the Pride Corpus Christi Facebook page.

The half-mile parade is this Saturday, June 12 at St. Paul United Church of Christ. The parade begins at 10 a.m., but the line-up begins at 9:30 a.m.. After the parade, fun and festivities will begin at noon.

For more information and a full list of local Pride events visit the Pride Corpus Christi website.

