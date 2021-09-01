Corpus Christi police need help identifying purse robbery suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify a robbery suspect.

Corpus Christi Police Department

Identifying features:

White or Hispanic Male

About 5′ 10″ tall

Weighs about 200 pounds

In his late 20's or early 30's

Beard and mustache

Numerous tattoos

Last seen driving a black Ford SUV (possibly a Ford Explorer)

Detectives say the suspect was seen going into a business and casually talking with an employee before he took a purse belonging to a 34-year-old woman and fled. The woman was injured attempting to chase down the suspect as he drove away.

Any information that would help authorities with this case should be reported immediately at 361-886-2840. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or online.

"The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward," says the CCPD blotter.

