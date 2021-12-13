Corpus Christi police looking for missing 27-year-old woman

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing by family members since Dec. 7.

Autumn Frances Adame was reported missing by family members. She was last heard from at the end of September, when she advised family members that she would be traveling to Baytown, Texas.

Police say they don't know why she has not been from by her family in nearly three months.

Adame is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that may assist Investigators or know the whereabouts of Adame, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or by calling (361) 886-2600.

If Adame is seen in Baytown, please call Baytown Police Department.

