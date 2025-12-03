Corpus Christi police expand facilities, add officers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is growing its presence across the city with new substations under construction and a state-of-the-art training academy now operational.

Construction began this spring on two substations — one in the Northwest at West Guth Park and another on the city's Southside on Yorktown Boulevard near Del Mar College's Oso Creek Campus. These facilities are part of a strategic initiative to place law enforcement resources closer to the communities they serve. A third substation is in the design phase, with land already acquired near La Palmera Mall.

The department's new Police Training Academy, which opened in October 2024, represents the city's first dedicated police training facility. The 84th Police Academy graduated 34 officers in February, and another 25 cadets began training in July. The facility features the latest technology to provide a modern training environment.

"As the facilities that support our police force are expanding, our team remains committed to enhancing public safety and reducing crime," Police Chief Mike Markle said. "Updated substations and a top-notch training academy are proof that our City values its police force."

The department has steadily increased its staffing levels, adding 60 police officers over the last six years for a total force of 506. Since 2019, the department has received a $550 million investment for upgraded equipment, including an expanded drone program with 33 drones and a new armored vehicle.

Fiscal Year 2025 brought significant equipment upgrades, including a virtual reality training simulator, new generator for headquarters, 50 additional patrol vehicles, scheduling software, 11 binocular night vision devices for SWAT, implementation of NexGen 9-1-1 internet protocol-based system, and a remodeled MetroCom breakroom.

Beyond equipment and facilities, the department participated in Operation Safe Return, providing more than 3,000 children with back-to-school supplies, backpacks and haircuts. The Police Athletic League also received funding to rebuild baseball fields, expanding its outreach to young people.

