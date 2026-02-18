Corpus Christi pleads with Sinton to resolve water project differences

SINTON, Texas — Corpus Christi officials made a direct appeal to Sinton Tuesday night, pleading to resolve their differences and move forward with the Evangeline Water Project.

The conflict centers on concerns about environmental impacts and local infrastructure. Sinton officials say they're worried the project could hurt their local resources and upset the community's balance. Meanwhile, Corpus Christi is pushing forward, highlighting the project's potential to boost the local economy and solve water needs.

Ryan Skrobarczyk, the city's director of intergovernmental relations, showed up to Sinton City Council on behalf of City Manager Peter Zanoni.

"We're asking that you come to the table," Skrobarczyk said. "Let's have a direct conversation,city to city, about what you need, about what you're concerned about and hear your concerns so that we can address them without sacrificing the time, money, or our region's water security.

Sinton City Manager John Hobson stated water was not on their agenda, but they are willing to have an open conversation with Corpus Christi.

"We are working on an agreement and we will be willing it eventually, once we clarify on our side what our needs actually are," said Hobson. "We will be meeting tomorrow to discuss the initial agreement and what we need added to it. I feel like by the end of this week, at the latest next week, I think we'll be able to sit down and have that conversation."

The city of Sinton and St. Paul Water Supply Corporation each formally protested Evangeline drilling and transport permit applications filed with the local Groundwater Conservation District. The move put the project’s construction timeline in serious doubt.

Skrobarczyk said he's hopeful for this new development.

"That's good news," Skrobarczyk said. "That's what we were looking forward to hear. Obviously we'd like to get something, in the way of an agreement in place, before we have to go too much further down the legal process with the groundwater conservation district. If we can take care of their concerns, that's a positive development."

