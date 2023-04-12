Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Summer Job Fair set for April 15

Summer Job Fair
Corpus Christi Beaches (Facebook)
Summer Job Fair
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 17:49:36-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is providing a firsthand look at some job opportunities coming up this Summer.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Summer Job Fair on Saturday, April 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

"The department has over 300 part-time and full-time summer positions available," said city officials.

Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications, according to organizers.

"Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Attendees under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present," added officials.

All applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

For full job descriptions with duties, go to http://www.cctexasjobs.com/ or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-3460.

Positions include:

  • Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
  • Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
  • Youth Recreation Program Staff (Age 18 and older)
  • “After Hour Kid Power” Camp Staff (Age 18 and older)
  • Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)

Job seekers need to provide the following:

  • Picture Identification
  • Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)
  • Social Security card or work card
  • Résumé (Preferred)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops