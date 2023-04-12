Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Summer Job Fair set for April 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is providing a firsthand look at some job opportunities coming up this Summer.
The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Summer Job Fair on Saturday, April 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.
"The department has over 300 part-time and full-time summer positions available," said city officials.
Prospective employees must meet certain qualifications, and some positions require specific certifications, according to organizers.
"Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Attendees under 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present," added officials.
All applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.
For full job descriptions with duties, go to http://www.cctexasjobs.com/ or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (361) 826-3460.
Positions include:
- Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
- Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)
- Youth Recreation Program Staff (Age 18 and older)
- “After Hour Kid Power” Camp Staff (Age 18 and older)
- Park Technician I and II (Full time; Age 18 and older)
Job seekers need to provide the following:
- Picture Identification
- Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)
- Social Security card or work card
- Résumé (Preferred)