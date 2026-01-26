Corpus Christi opens overnight refuge, daytime warming centers as temperatures drop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With an Extreme Cold Watch in effect and temperatures expected to fall into the 20s and 30s, the City of Corpus Christi has opened overnight refuge and daytime warming centers to help residents stay safe.

The City opened two overnight refuge centers starting Saturday at 5 p.m., and they will operate continuously through Tuesday afternoon, depending on weather conditions. The locations are the Ben Garza Gym, at 1815 Howard Street, and the Del Mar College Windward Campus FEMA Dome, at 4101 Old Brownsville Road.

The City says additional services include free transportation via the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) to and from the centers, meal service, shower access, and pet care for those needing shelter.

In addition, several facilities throughout the city are serving as daytime warming centers. On Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche Street will be open; on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Owen R. Hopkins Library at 3202 McKinzie Road, the Ben F. McDonald Library at 4044 Greenwood Drive and the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center at 654 Graham Road will also serve as warming centers.

Residents are reminded that all City public libraries and senior centers are also available during regular hours for anyone seeking a warm indoor space.

