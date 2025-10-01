Corpus Christi opens applications for home repair grants up to $25,000

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is accepting applications for its Minor Home Repair Program from October 7 through October 21, offering grants up to $25,000 for critical home repairs to qualifying residents.

The program will provide funding for 35 very low-income seniors, persons with disabilities, Veterans, or Veterans' surviving spouses to address essential repairs including roofing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC systems, minor structural fixes, and accessibility modifications.

Applications must be completed online at https://cctx.info/CCMHRP.

For residents needing assistance with their applications, staff from the Planning and Economic Department will be available at La Retama Central Library, located at 805 Comanche Street, from October 7 to October 21. Assistance will be offered Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"We're excited to be able to provide this opportunity. A leaking roof or broken heater isn't just an inconvenience; it's a health risk. Critical repairs protect the well-being of those who can least afford to go without," Daniel McGinn said.

All applicants must bring a valid photo ID, the most recent pay stub, a current-year Social Security award letter, and the most recent checking/savings bank statement for all adult household members. The application and staff assistance will be available in English and Spanish.

The number of requests is expected to exceed the available funding. All applications will be entered into a random selection process.

For a complete list of qualifications, visit https://cctx.info/CCMHRP.

The Minor Home Repair Program is supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Community Development Block Grant.

For more information, contact Gabriela Morrow, Senior Public Information Officer at 361-826-3583 or at GabrielaM@cctexas.com.

