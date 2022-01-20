Corpus Christi opening warming centers, prepping homeless shelters for wintery weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi says preparations are underway as severe winter weather is expected to hit the Coastal Bend Thursday night into Friday morning.

They are opening five warming centers within the city and one county warming center at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds for anyone who needs to warm up during the arctic temperatures. Warming center sites are listed below.

Broadmoor Senior Center

1651 Tarlton Street



Dates and Times:

Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road Dates and Times:

Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Road



Dates and Times:

Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

La Retama Library

805 Comanche Street Dates and Times:

Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6: p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The Ben F. McDonald Library

4044 Greenwood Drive Dates and Times:

Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Richard Borchard Fairgrounds Dates and Times:

Thursday from 3 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday

The city is also working with homeless shelters and other city agencies to make sure shelter, meals, and blankets are provided for those in need.

City staff will be providing blankets, socks, hats, and information on where the homeless can find a shelter, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society is offering to host the pets of homeless persons as needed.

The following shelters will also be providing services:

The Salvation Army

Increasing capacity Thursday and Friday starting at 6 p.m. by opening the sanctuary at the Center for Hope Church at 1902 Buford Street.

Increasing capacity Thursday and Friday starting at 6 p.m. by opening the sanctuary at the Center for Hope Church at 1902 Buford Street. The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission

Providing shelter for those in need at 210 S. Alameda Street.

Providing shelter for those in need at 210 S. Alameda Street. The Mother Teresa Shelter

Will be open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for meals and shelter at 513 Sam Rankin Street.

Will be open Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for meals and shelter at 513 Sam Rankin Street. Metro Ministries

Distributing cold-weather gear and will serve lunch and dinner as part of their normal weekday operations. They will open the cafeteria at 9 a.m. as a warming center during the day.



In addition to these preparations, roadways including the Harbor Bridge, Crosstown Expressway, South Padre Island Drive, and the JFK Causeway are being treated by the Texas Department of Transportation with de-icing agents.

For a full list of what the city is doing to prepare for winter weather in the Coastal Bend, click here.