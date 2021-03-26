54-year-old man in custody after CCPD officer stabbed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer was stabbed early Friday morning while attempting to take a burglary suspect into custody.

The Corpus Christi Police Department says that at about 12:53 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at the 8900 block of McGloin Street.

Officers received reports that a man was trying to break into a neighbor's home. The victim identified the suspect, 54-year-old Henry Garza, as their neighbor.

According to police, when officers found the man and attempted to take him into custody, he stabbed an officer with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Two other officers were injured in the struggle.

The officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a complete recovery, police said. There is no report on their current condition.

The suspect is currently in custody facing three counts of attempted capital murder, resisting arrest and was additionally charged with the attempted burglary. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for a parole violation for which he was additionally charged.

