Corpus Christi native serves with U.S. Navy amphibious command

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hospitalman Apprentice Rafael Velez, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, operating out of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Velez graduated from Flour Bluff High School in 2020.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Corpus Christi.

“Growing up, I learned the importance of having a strong work ethic, dedication and courage, and to never back down from adversity,” Velez said. “It’s helped me a lot. It kept me straight in boot camp, kept me straight in ‘A’ school, and it’s keeping me straight here.”

Velez joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Velez serves as a hospital corpsman.

“I have cousins in the Marines and Air Force, my tio is retired from the Army,” Velez said. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to support my cousin in the Marines by being a hospital corpsman.”

ACU-4 provides combat-ready landing craft, air cushions (LCACs) to conduct operational missions worldwide. Combining high speed, exceptional maneuverability and long-range qualities with the ability to travel over land, these unique connectors provide added versatility to the amphibious force and can deliver vehicles, personnel and cargo from ship to shore and back.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Velez has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of being a corpsman and being a sailor,” Velez said. “I’ve always wanted to be a corpsman. I tried to join right out of high school, but it didn’t work out. I’m here now, and I’m so glad. I love coming in every day. It’s living the dream every day. I’m also proud of becoming a father.”

Velez serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy has opened a floodgate of opportunities, giving me the skills to help myself and others,” Velez said.

Velez is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my recruiter, my family and my biggest inspiration, David Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL who is now an ultramarathon runner,” Velez said. “I also want to thank my wife, Ariana. She helped and supported me through boot camp and ‘A’ school.”

Velez offered encouragement for others to follow their dreams.

“Don’t let the bad things stop you from chasing your dreams,” Velez said. “Chase it till you get it.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!