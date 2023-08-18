Corpus Christi native, actor Pepe Serna visits Kingsville students

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A familiar face paid a visit to students in Kingsville.

On Monday, Mexican-American actor Pepe Serna visited H.M. King High School.

The Corpus Christi native has appeared in more than 100 films and 300 television shows, including Scarface, Silverado and American Me.

He visited students in Kingsville to offer them some words of encouragement and to remind them to never forget where they came from.

"Be kind to each other, help each other," Serna said. "Any chance you get, just smile, put a smile on your face and help someone through a rough day."

Serna said he enjoys attending events like this and enjoyed his time with the students.

"It's just amazing," Serna said. "The energy and the attention the students pay goes a lot to say for the leadership of the teachers."

