Corpus Christi mother shares how Salvation Army changed her life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the familiar sound of bells ringing outside stores across the Coastal Bend, The Salvation Army is once again asking the community to support its annual Red Kettle Campaign. It's a critical fundraiser that helps sustain services throughout the year.

With only days left before the campaign ends on December 24, the organization tells KRIS 6 News it has reached about 55% of its $150,000 goal. Salvation Army leaders said the shortfall could impact programs that support some of the region’s most vulnerable families.

Behind every donation, tell said, is a story, like that of Erika Gerdes.

Gerdes spent years in and out of homelessness before turning to The Salvation Army during one of the most vulnerable moments of her life.

“I was homeless for like six months, and I was hungry,” Gerdes told Neighborhood News Reporter, Alexis Scott. “Taking a shower and washing clothes was really challenging.”

Pregnant and with nowhere else to turn, Gerdes reached out to The Salvation Army, a place she remembered from earlier struggles.

“I picked up the phone and I called a friendly voice that I knew from the Salvation Army,” Gerdes told Scott. “They made a room for me right away, and that’s where we came home to.”

What Gerdes found was more than just a place to sleep. She said the organization provided structure, stability and long-term support including housing assistance, job readiness, financial education and parenting resources.

After struggling for nearly a decade with instability, grief of losing her husband and drug addiction, Gerdes said those programs helped her rebuild her life and create a stable future for her family.

Today, she is no longer receiving assistance, she’s giving back. Recently, she and her family selected an Angle Tree recipient to support this holiday season.

“It just puts a whole new meaning to Christmas and giving,” Gerdes said. “I’m here to be proof of where your money goes.”

Salvation Army Volunteer Public Relations and Special Events Coordinator, Jonathan Gonzalez, said stories like Gerdes’ are exactly why the Red Kettle Campaign is so important.

“Everything that this Salvation Army makes is locally funded,” Gonzalez, said. "That provides a big chunk of the funding for the first part of the 2026 year.”

Gonzalez mentioned the money raised through the campaign stays in the Coastal Bend and supports shelter operations, rent and utility assistance, educational programs and outreach services, including help for families who are on the verge of homelessness.

Gonzalez said the donations given during the holiday season help determine how many people it can assist in the months ahead.

“We’re asking people not just to give, but to give with joy," Gonzalez said.

For Gerdes, that generosity made all the difference.

“If you can do it, do it,” Gerdes urged. “Because there’s people out there like me that need it.”

Wednesday is the final day to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Donations can be made at various kettle locations, online through The Salvation Army website, or by scanning the QR code below.