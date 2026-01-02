Corpus Christi Medical Center welcomes 2026 New Year's babies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Women's Services Department at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area rang in 2026 with a celebration of new life, as the labor and delivery team welcomed seven newborns on New Year's Eve.

The festivities continued into the new year when the hospital's first baby of 2026 arrived at 12:14 a.m. on New Year's Day. Baby girl Spadelyn made her surprise early entrance into the world, delivered by Dr. Denise Lochner. Originally due later this month, the newborn brought unexpected joy and excitement to her family's start of the year.

"This past year has been remarkable for our Labor & Delivery team at Bay Area," said David Irizarry, CEO of CCMC. "Our compassionate medical staff and colleagues take great pride in supporting families through childbirth—welcoming thousands of healthy newborns and helping our community celebrate the new year with the gift of life."

The healthcare team at CCMC worked around the clock throughout the holiday season to ensure the safety and comfort of patients during one of the busiest times of the year for maternity services.

The wave of New Year's births highlights the dedication of the medical staff who remained on duty during the holiday celebrations, ensuring that families received the care they needed during these special moments.

