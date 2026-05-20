Corpus Christi Medical Center shares trauma survivors stories

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center unveiled an exhibit that tells the stories of trauma survivors who have been treated at the hospital.

The Gallery of Strength went on display as part of National Trauma Survivors Day. Each picture tells the story of trauma survivors from the day of their injury through their recovery.

Some of those survivors were at the unveiling to personally share their stories.

Kathy Grove, trauma medical director at Corpus Christi Medical Center, said:

"It is the most rewarding thing that we have as practitioners. They provide the purpose for our practice in medicine and so we're so excited to see them on the journey of healing that they've come through and it's amazing to watch them come back after they've come in with life-threatening illness and then they've come back restored and back to normal activities and things like that."

The Gallery of Strength will be on display June 1. It is set up in the Bay Area Atrium of Corpus Christi Medical Center at 3315 S. Alameda Street.

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