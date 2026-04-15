Removal proceedings for Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo have reached federal court, marking a legal battle the city has not seen since 1987.

On Wednesday morning, a federal court hearing was held virtually to discuss a temporary restraining order against the city. The order keeps the city from voting to suspend the mayor without due process. It was signed by Judge George Hanks Jr. and expires April 27.

Corpus Christi mayor's removal proceedings reach federal court in a historic legal battle for the city

The hearing follows a City Council vote on Tuesday night, where members voted five to two in favor of moving forward with removal proceedings against Guajardo.

"And our legal team is working on whether the TRO was violated by what they did tonight... and of course we have a hearing tomorrow morning with a federal judge to continue the process and seek justice," Guajardo said.

During the hearing, Guajardo's attorney, John Flood, asked for an extension of the temporary restraining order until May 19, the date of the pre-trial hearing. Flood argued the pre-trial hearing will create a conflict because witnesses in the case, referring to City Councilmembers, will also be the judge and jury.

Flood cited how Councilmember Everett Roy recused himself from Tuesday's vote because he is a witness, and argued the other members should do the same.

Hal George, the city's attorney, argued that the city does not have a position and is just following the charter set in 1990 that says a petition from five citizens can trigger the removal proceedings.

"This impeachment process is improper and conflicted. We are grateful for Judge Hanks' order restraining the city from an unconstitutional removal," Flood said in a statement.

KRIS 6 News reached out to George, but did not hear back by the deadline provided.

Judge Hanks said he will take the matter under advisement and issue a ruling soon regarding the expiration of the temporary restraining order Guajardo filed.

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