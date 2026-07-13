Corpus Christi man's death leads to federal charges against New Jersey fentanyl supplier

A 34-year-old Trenton, New Jersey, resident has been charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance resulting in death.

Authorities took Edgar Guzman into custody at his residence. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni in New Jersey and is expected to appear in Corpus Christi federal court in the near future.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment July 8, 2026, which was unsealed upon his arrest.

The charges allege that on April 18, 2026, law enforcement responded to a call related to a cardiac arrest and discovered an unresponsive individual. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and declared the victim deceased, noting signs of drug use in the residence and near the body, according to the allegations.

Court records indicate the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

Authorities allegedly recovered messages from the victim's phone and other evidence from the residence. The indictment alleges the victim would order fentanyl from Guzman, who would then ship it through the mail to Corpus Christi using flat rate shipping envelopes.

If convicted, Guzman faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and up to life in federal prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation with the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Yasmine K. Tucker prosecuted the case.

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