Corpus Christi man tased during traffic stop speaks out as body cam video goes viral

The sound is jarring — a man screaming for help, the crack of a taser, an officer shouting profanities. But for Jacob Miller, it is not just a viral video. It is a morning he says he thought he might not survive.

"It shakes me to my core when I have to relive that moment that I thought I was going to lose my life," Miller told KRIS 6 News.

The incident happened on April 17, 2025, on a narrow residential street on Corpus Christi's Southside. Nearly a year later, it has spread widely online after being featured on the YouTube channel Lackluster — reigniting community conversation about use of force, de-escalation, and accountability within the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Miller, who works for a local home builder, said he was driving to a job site that morning when he and Senior Officer Manuel Hernandez — a Corpus Christi Police officer with more than a decade on the force — crossed paths on a narrow residential street near Hernandez's neighborhood.

Body camera footage, obtained by Miller through a public information request, shows Hernandez pulled to the right to let Miller through, then turned around, activated his emergency lights, and followed Miller to his work site.

Miller said the stop left him confused.

"I had no reason, I had no idea why I was being pulled over," he said. "It was pretty confusing and kind of scary."

The confrontation

Body camera footage shows Hernandez approaching Miller's truck. The audio is muted at the start of the interaction but picks up as the situation escalates. Miller was also recording on his phone.

Hernandez ordered Miller out of the vehicle and told him he was under arrest. Miller can be heard on the recording asking why he was being pulled over. Within moments, Hernandez deployed his taser — first into Miller's chest, then drive-stunned into Miller's back while Miller was on the ground.

Miller said he had his hands up and was not resisting.

"I was at his will, basically on the ground, defenseless," Miller said. "I didn't have any weapons on me. I wasn't a threat."

In his probable cause statement — a copy of which was obtained by 6 Investigates — Hernandez wrote that Miller failed to stop, that Miller resisted on the ground, and that the initial taser deployment did not produce the desired effect, leading to a second deployment.

Miller disputes that characterization. "Dude, I wasn't resisting," he can be heard saying on the recording.

Charges filed, then dropped

Miller was taken to jail and booked on two misdemeanors and one felony. He said he spent approximately 15 hours in custody and was not allowed to make a phone call. His family learned of the arrest through his employer, who contacted them using emergency contact information on file.

No-charge forms obtained by 6 Investigates show the Nueces County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute. Approximately two weeks after the arrest, all three charges were dropped.

Miller said the video evidence was central to that outcome. "The video evidence shows clearly that I was not driving recklessly and I was not trying to fight him," he said.

Beyond the legal consequences, Miller said the arrest created significant financial strain and lasting emotional trauma.

His truck was impounded, taking with it tools and an iPad he uses for work. He said he incurred costs for impound fees, bond, and legal representation — and noted that not everyone has the same access to resources he did.

"Most people in this city don't have access to a criminal defense attorney," he said. "A lot of the charges were fabricated. The statements have a lot of lies. And it's just scary to think about other people that go through these things."

Miller said the experience has also changed how he moves through daily life.

"Anytime I get in a vehicle to drive around or go somewhere, I have this sense — I hope I don't see a cop, I hope I don't run into someone having a bad day," he said. "My nervous system's wrecked completely."

Miller said he obtained the body camera footage within one to two months of the incident through CCPD's internal affairs department. He sat on it for months before deciding to go public.

"The more I watched it, the more I reviewed it, the more I felt it — and when I got in my car to leave to go to work and not know if I would make it back home, it just sat with me longer," he said. "Finally I said, something needs to happen. There needs to be accountability. There needs to be change."

Miller said he filed a complaint with internal affairs but has received no follow-up from CCPD or city officials.

"No supervisor called me. No one called me to even say, 'Hey, we're sorry, this doesn't represent us,'" he said. "It really just seemed like it was going to be forgotten."

Community reaction and city response

The video's release prompted public reaction, including during a recent Corpus Christi City Council meeting, where a speaker addressed the incident during public comment.

"Hearing the pleas and screams of a young man yanked from his truck and tased near his heart made me want to throw up," the speaker said. "This incident needs to be reviewed, and we're demanding a review and removal."

In a statement to KRIS 6 News, CCPD wrote:

"The Corpus Christi Police Department is aware of a video currently circulating on social media depicting an officer’s use of force during a traffic stop.

The Department has received numerous concerns regarding this incident, and we take those concerns seriously. We recognize the importance of maintaining the public’s trust and will continue striving to meet our community’s expectations of professionalism.

For many years, we have worked diligently to build strong relationships and earn the trust of those we serve. We remain committed to continuing that work. We appreciate the continued support of our department and our officers."

What Miller wants

Miller said he sent a demand letter to the city in October 2024 but has not ruled out pursuing further legal action. He said his primary goal is not financial.

"This has nothing to do with financials. It has to do with what's right and what's wrong," he said. "I want accountability from the city and I want accountability from the police department."

As for Officer Hernandez, Miller said he wants the officer removed from the force but does not wish him personal harm.

"I don't want anyone to ever go through that again," he said. "If you're going to be in those positions, you have to have self-control. You have to be able to maintain and use your power for good."

