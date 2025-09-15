Corpus Christi man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 62-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. That's according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Robert Hall pleaded guilty March 3, 2022.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton has now ordered Hall to serve 120 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. The court emphasized that Hall had no arguments that could alter the statutorily required sentence.

On March 16, 2019, law enforcement pulled Hall over for a traffic violation in Corpus Christi. A second search of the vehicle uncovered a black backpack containing around 54 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and unused plastic baggies.

Hall admitted he knew the methamphetamine was in the backpack and that he was on his way to drop it off to someone else in Corpus Christi.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Pruitt prosecuted the case.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!