Corpus Christi man sentenced for fake fishing trip smuggling scheme

A 47-year-old Corpus Christi man has been ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison for attempting to smuggle two illegal aliens through the Intracoastal Waterway.

Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck announced the sentencing for Christopher Henson, who pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 29, 2025.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Henson's prison term to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Henson’s prior smuggling conduct and possession of a firearm on two occasions despite being a felon.

The investigation revealed Henson used his boat to bypass interior Border Patrol checkpoints while transporting illegal aliens along coastal waters. He disguised the trips as fishing excursions, sailing south to pick up individuals at Port Mansfield, then traveling north to dock at locations beyond the checkpoints.

On March 30, 2025, authorities were conducting surveillance in an area known as a drop-off point for illegal aliens transported along coastal waterways. They observed Henson preparing to dock his boat.

As law enforcement approached, Henson jumped into the water and attempted to flee. Authorities soon took him into custody and discovered a firearm in his jacket. A search of the vessel revealed two illegal aliens who had traveled north with Henson from Port Mansfield.

Henson remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations, and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Lamont prosecuted the case.

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