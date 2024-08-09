Corpus Christi Library Board votes to dissolve subcommittee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — For weeks, community members have been speaking out both for and against our public libraries policy when it comes to deciding which books will go on their shelves.

On Friday, that conversation came to a sudden and unexpected end when the Corpus Christi Library Board voted to dissolve the subcommittee.

The subcommittee was created earlier this year to advise the library board on collection development policies. Some community members believe the subcommittee forced their own opinions onto the board regarding book bans.

“I agree with Mr. Tom that this subcommittee should be disbanded and we need to do public business in public," one resident said.

“Wouldn’t it be just easier to let the professionals run a library instead of a bunch of radical outsiders," another resident added during the meeting.

However, others support the subcommittee’s position to assist the board with important decision-making in libraries.

“It is your duty to serve to the benefit of the public and these materials are not beneficial to minors," a community member expressed.

But another topic was on the minds of those at the meeting - diversity, equity and inclusion.

This comes after the subcommittee made recommendations to eliminate D.E.I. material within city libraries. Many people say removing D.E.I. content will strip away the opportunity for representation of all people, including those within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Children need to find books that represent their own experiences on the shelves of our public libraries," a resident said. "[Talk to your] kids books before they check them out as you see fit. But don’t prevent other people’s kids from finding themselves between the pages of a book.”

Ultimately, there was no final vote placed before the board on removing D.E.I. material.

The Corpus Christi Library Board will meet again next month to discuss priorities for all city libraries. No word on what’s next now that the subcommittee has been dissolved.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.