SINTON, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni and Corpus Christi Water representatives presented details of the Evangeline Groundwater Project during Monday’s San Patricio County Commissioners Court meeting.

The plan would draw water from the Evangeline Aquifer in San Patricio County. Officials said the project would initially deliver up to 12 million gallons per day, with capacity to expand to 24 million gallons in the future.

Corpus Christi leaders bring Evangeline project to San Patricio County Commissioners

“This gives us the ability to alternate between groundwater and surface water depending on the conditions,” Zanoni told commissioners, adding that groundwater could be used predominantly during drought periods “until the reservoir levels recover.”

He said the city would adjust operations based on data “so we avoid any negative impacts on local wells.”

Nick Winkelmann, interim chief operating officer for Corpus Christi Water, said new wells tapping the aquifer would reach depths of about 800 feet, much deeper than most residential or livestock wells, and be separated by natural clay layers to prevent interaction between water sources.

The project site is near the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, which would carry treated water to the Owen Stevens Water Treatment Plant serving Corpus Christi and surrounding communities.

Zanoni also told commissioners a fund to help residents whose wells could be affected was not yet in the city’s budget but was being developed.

Sinton Mayor Mary Speidel said she appreciated the city’s progress and improved communication surrounding Evangeline. “We are happy with their effort to outreach to the community, make an effort to explain what’s going on, to answer our questions,” Speidel said. “They’ve made an effort to have community meetings and town hall meetings, and we appreciate that.”

Speidel continued, “Our primary goal is to protect the city of Sinton’s water source. We do, however, want to be a good neighbor with Corpus, and we want to do whatever we can to make this work for everyone. The bottom line is there’s not enough water to go around, so we’re trying to find out the best source and the best resolution for everyone.”

She added that while the city is willing to work with Corpus Christi on alternative water projects, “this Evangeline deal, as it currently stands, the City of Sinton does not support.”

A public town hall meeting on the project is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

“I encourage the city of Sinton and the citizens and those people that are affected or just want to know to come out to these town halls, ask questions, get the information,” Speidel said. “A lot of this is fear of the unknown, and that may alleviate some of the fears and questions that these folks may have.”

