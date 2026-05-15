Corpus Christi launches interactive portal to help residents track water usage

The City of Corpus Christi has officially launched a new, interactive water usage portal designed to give residents and business owners current insights into their water consumption.

The portal is available at cctx.info/WaterPortal and offers a comprehensive dashboard for both commercial and residential customers. Users can view their current billing cycle data, daily usage averages, and a detailed historical breakdown of their water consumption over the past year.

The portal provides a transparent look at real-time data, empowering users to identify usage trends, compare daily habits, and spot potential leaks or inefficiencies. As the region continues to face persistent drought, the tool serves as a critical resource for proactive conservation.

"Staying informed about daily water usage is one of the most effective ways our community can contribute to conservation efforts," Nick Winkelmann, Chief Operations Officer of Corpus Christi Water, said.

An instructional video is available on how to track water usage through the portal.

For more information on current drought conditions and ongoing infrastructure projects to secure the regional water supply, visit securingwater.corpuschristitx.gov.

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