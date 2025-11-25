CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is getting ready to welcome a new Gold’s Gym in 2026, marking the return of the iconic fitness brand to the city after its previous location closed several years ago. This time, the project comes from new franchise owners, known for successfully operating multiple Gold’s Gym locations in Laredo and across the Rio Grande Valley.

The new gym will be located at the corner of South Staples and Autotown, where the owners purchased an older building that will undergo a complete transformation. The renovation represents an investment of nearly one million dollars, aimed at modernizing more than 20,000 square feet and turning it into a high-level fitness center.

The owners say the project will bring something entirely new to Corpus Christi.

According to co-owner Eliud García II, the gym will feature the largest training floor in the city, along with more weight equipment than any other local fitness center. The main focus will be weight lifting and weight training, following the model of their other successful locations in South Texas.

García explained that the vision is to offer a spacious, modern gym designed for everyone—from experienced athletes to those getting back into their routine. He also emphasized that this will be the first Gold’s Gym under their ownership in Corpus Christi and that they are not connected to the previous franchise owners who operated here years ago.

“This project will be one of the best in town. We’re really excited about this location and everything we’re going to offer our members", said Eliud García II.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February, and if everything stays on track, the gym is expected to open in June 2026.

