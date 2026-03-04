Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Corpus Christi International Airport conducting live fire training this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you drive near Corpus Christi International Airport this week, you may notice smoke in the area.

The airport is conducting FAA-mandated live-fire training from March 2 through March 6. In a social media post, airport officials emphasized that these are strictly controlled training exercises and not an emergency.

Airport officials said all flights will remain operating as normal.

