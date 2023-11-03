Corpus Christi identified as hot spot region that links Parkinson's, air pollution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a new study led by researchers at Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI) in Phoenix, Arizona, Corpus Christi was identified as a hot spot region that links air pollution with higher risks for Parkinson's disease.

Medical experts identify Parkinson's as a disorder of the central nervous system which causes dopamine levels to drop, leading to tremors, loss of balance and uncontrollable movements of the body.

Data from the Parkinson's Foundation found that nearly one million Americans are living with the disorder. To further elaborate, men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson's than women.

Dr. Brittany Krzyzanowski, a researcher at BNI and lead author of the study, said the research from her team is 10 years in the making.

"We had previous research out of our lab that identified high rates of Parkinson's disease in the southeast central portion of the United States," Krzyzanowski said. "Now a decade later, we're revisiting that research with more powerful geographic methods and we're able to refine this disease pattern even more."

The study further explained that regions, such as Corpus Christi, with median levels of air pollution have a 56% greater risk of developing the disease. Krzyzanowski added that previous studies also showed how fine particulate matter or air pollutants have caused inflammation in the brain, which is a known mechanism in the neurological disorder.

Andy Morales is living with Parkinson's and said he felt the symptoms back in 2005. It wasn't until 2011 when he was officially diagnosed.

"My writing got worse, my wife noticed that my leg would shake while I'm sleeping in the middle of the night and I start tripping over things, even my own feet," Morales said.

For years, he's joined other individuals living with Parkinson's at a weekly boxing class, specifically created to help enhance motor skills. It was presented at London Martial Arts & Fitness Gym(LMAFG) at least seven years ago under the inspiration of Rock Steady Boxing Club.

The purpose of Rock Steady Boxing is to improve the quality of life of people living with the disorder through non-contact, boxing fitness.

Yvonne "Yonie" Cramer is also living with Parkinson's and has been involved in the boxing class at LMAFG for seven years.

"When I first found out, I was just devastated because I had taken care of so many people with Parkinson’s," Yonie said. "I wanted to be active and I come four days a week and I know that’s what’s kept me from deteriorating.”

Cramer said she's living their lives to the fullest and Morales continues to emphasize his daily motto of "It's a life sentence, not a death sentence."

Researchers have not identified the specific air pollutants that increase the risk of Parkinson's for individuals living regions like Corpus Christi.

However, Krzyzanowski said she and her team are hoping this study can open the door for public health policy changes across the world.

“The goal is to take this first step towards understanding this relationship and then right now," Krzyzanowski said. "We're moving towards digger deeper into types of air pollution and sources of air pollution because this will also help inform public health policy in the future.”

